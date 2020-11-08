Hillary Clinton, Whoopi Goldberg and More React to Joe Biden Selecting Kamala Harris as His Running Mate

Kamala Harris is officially Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate for the 2020 election. Harris is the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket.
"I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden tweeted on Tuesday. "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."
Hillary Clinton tweeted her support for Harris on Tuesday.
"I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket," she wrote. "She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected."
Barack Obama, meanwhile, said Biden "nailed this decision."
"By choosing Senator @KamalaHarris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character," he wrote, in part. "Reality shows us that these attributes are not optional in a president. They’re requirements of the job. And now Joe has an ideal partner to help him tackle the very real challenges America faces right now and in the years ahead."
Shortly after Biden announced the big news, a number of celebs also immediately took to social media to share their opinions on the selection and to congratulate Harris.
Whoopi Goldberg was one of the first to weigh in, tweeting, "Sen. Kamala Harris this is a great moment. Let's take care of her and make sure we are supportive of her because this is a no nonsense race and she is ready. Go Kamala!!"
"Congratulations to Kamala Harris, a frequent guest on The View," added Joy Behar. "She will be an awesome partner to V.P. Biden."
Sharon Stone kept her message simple, writing, "BIDEN/HARRIS 2020 and BEYOND," while Karamo Brown promised, "I’m ready to do all I can to ensure a #BidenHarris2020 victory in November!"
"Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!!" LeBron James added. "Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB."
See more reactions from stars like Elizabeth Banks, Ben Platt, Kathy Bates and more, below.
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.
