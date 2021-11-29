'Hocus Pocus 2': Kathy Najimy Talks Return of Sanderson Sisters (Exclusive)

The Sanderson Sisters are making magic once more. Kathy Najimy is opening up about reprising her beloved role in the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

Najimy recently spoke with ET -- alongside her Single All the Way co-star, Jennifer Coolidge -- while promoting her upcoming holiday rom-com, and she reflected on being a part of the long-awaited sequel.

"We've only had one day of shooting [our scenes], but you know, it's just great to be back," she shared with a smile.

Najimy explained that getting to play Mary Sanderson -- the magical sister to Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson and Sarah Jessica Parker's Sarah Sanderson -- was something truly special, both when she first portrayed the character in the original 1993 film, and now.

"When I was growing up, the idol of my life was Bette Midler," Najimy reflected. "I used to break into the backstages of where she was performing, I had guards chasing after me. True story, I found her apartment in New York, left her a note, got drug away from there."

"So to be standing next to her, not only in the same movie but to be playing her sister, blew my mind," Najimy added.

Disney+ shared the first official look at the three stars back together as they began filming Hocus Pocus 2 earlier this month.

When the sequel to the 1993 classic was first announced, ET previously reported that the film will “see three young women accidentally bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.”

And rounding out the cast is Doug Jones returning as Billy Butcherson, with Whitney Peak as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie and Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches.

Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen will also appear in the new film, which will debut on Disney+ in fall 2022.

Before Hocus Pocus 2 comes out, fans can see Najimy in the Christmas comedy Single All the Way. In the film, a perpetually single man named Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his friend, Nick (Philemon Chambers), to pose as his boyfriend at a family dinner, so as to avoid a conversation about settling down. But soon, the ruse stirs feelings between Peter and Nick that they didn't expect.

"I love the holidays a lot, I am that tacky Christmas decorator person who overdoes it, so I love that part. And I love that it was a love story between two men," Najimy shared. "It seems like we've seen movies where there are gay leads, but a lot of times it's very sad and it ends up horrible and a family member is against it and they get sent away somewhere. This one was about Christmas, about family, and the lead just happened to be a really handsome gay guy looking for love."

Single All the Way debuts on Netflix Dec. 2.