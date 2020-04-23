Hoda Kotb Surprises a Bride by Officiating Her Zoom Wedding: Watch

Hoda Kotb just made a couple's day! After John Sizer and Melanie Mulvihill had to cancel their April 18 wedding due to the coronavirus, the groom and the maid of honor, Kira Sullivan, teamed up with the Today show co-host to throw a surprise Zoom wedding for the disappointed bride.

"Melanie loves to plan," Sizer explained. "She plans out her weekend on Monday."

"If you would've seen the Google Sheet for the wedding, it was pretty intense. It was something where every single detail had been thought of," Sullivan agreed. "She was just like, 'My dream, it's falling through.' She wants to start her life together as his wife. Not being able to do that, it's heartbreaking."

Sizer thought giving his bride "the surprise of marriage" would "make her life," so he and Sullivan plotted to get the couple's family and friends on a Zoom call for a toast on what would've been their wedding day.

Only Sizer and Sullivan knew that the video call would actually be a wedding, and the pair surprised Mulvihill when their pastor joined the call. Just as he was getting ready to read the vows, the pastor paused and said, "Hang on. Something's still missing. I need a little help."

With that, Kotb popped up onscreen and told the couple, "I wanted to help you out."

"This is amazing," Mulvihill gushed. "Let's do it."

As the couple exchanged their vows, a taped interview with Sizer played where he said, "I want her to know that I love her and I'm excited for this and I can't wait to be her husband and her to be my wife."

The surprises for the couple didn't end there, though, as Kotb announced that country artist Russell Dickerson was on the call to sing his track, "Yours."

Friends and family then virtually watched Sizer and Mulvihill share their first dance, with Kotb even crying over the sweetness of it all. Kotb later revealed that she wasn't the only person in her house to get emotional.

"Joel was off to my side crying," Kotb said of her fiancé, Joel Schiffman. "We were both crying as we were watching them."

Following the virtual ceremony, the couple's family and friends gathered outside their home to share their well-wishes from a safe distance.

"I'm just happy my family and friends all could be present and I got to marry the love of my life," Mulvihill said.