Hoda Kotb Throws 'Sesame Street' Zoom Party for Her Daughter's 1st Birthday

Hoda Kotb's daughter just celebrated a major milestone! On Easter Sunday, the Today show co-host shared pics from a Sesame Street-themed first birthday party for her youngest daughter, Hope. Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, also share Haley, 3.

In the sweet pics, Haley and Hope wore matching polka-dot dresses with Elmo on them as they blew out candles and played with toys. Kotb also shared a photo of her family Zoom's chat in honor of Hope's special day.

"As my best friend @karenswensen said.. Hope blooms this Easter! Happy bday Hope! #1 ❤️," Kotb captioned the pics, referencing her best friend, Karen Swensen.

On Monday's episode of the Today show, Kotb shared why she decided to share Swensen's message on Instagram.

"It just touched me because Easter is such a beautiful celebration, and for her to remember that that was the day Hope came, it was so touching to me," she said. "... A lot of people are celebrating and a lot of people are going through pain, and it all happens in the same space and it can be tough."

As for the party itself, Kotb shared that she and Haley baked Hope's cake and described the hectic Zoom call.

"Joel was watching our insane family in slow motion. We were all singing. We were off. [We were like,] 'We can't see mom. Mom, hold it up!'" she said. "It was one of those things where you're like, 'Stop! Everybody tap the brakes.' But it was still awesome."

When ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Kotb, she opened up about working from home and parenting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Once those lights go off at work, be at home! I feel like that's the key," she shared. "I was kind of wondering how our kids are going to react when the world does go back to normal, when they're so used to family dinners always, and all this time with us."

