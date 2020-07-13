Hong Kong Disneyland Reclosing After Coronavirus Cases Spike

Days after Walt Disney World reopened in Orlando, Florida, Hong Kong Disneyland is shutting down once again after a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Disney's Hong Kong park initially closed its doors on Jan. 26 as COVID-19 cases began to surge in Asia, and reopened on June 18. However, after recently reporting 52 new cases, the Chinese-governed territory will shutter the park once again, along with gyms, mahjong parlors and cinemas.

Despite Florida's status as a worldwide hot spot for new coronavirus cases, plans to reopen Walt Disney World went ahead as planned over the weekend. "We had an amazing morning with the Cast before reopening the park today," shared Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro on Instagram. "I’ve missed you all. So happy to be together again."

However, with California under stricter COVID-related restrictions, Disneyland announced late last month that it would be delaying its planned July 17 reopening.

"Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," read a statement from Disneyland Resorts at the time. "Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date."

