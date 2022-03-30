'House of the Dragon' Announces August Premiere Date on HBO

Sundays will once again be dominated by Game of Thrones. On Wednesday, HBO announced that the franchise’s prequel series, House of the Dragon, will debut Sunday, Aug. 21. In addition to premiering on HBO, it will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The ten-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, which details the history of House Targaryen, and is set 200 years before the events of the original series.

“It’s obviously a different show set, you know, a few hundred years before Game of Thrones,” Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, recently told ET. “And we sort of look in really on one family’s trials and tribulations, the Targaryens. And they’re a pretty crazy family, I have to say.”

HBO

In addition to Smith, the sprawling ensemble includes Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

Other cast members are Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, and Gavin Spokes.

Co-created by Martin, the series will be led by co-showrunners Ryan Condal (who is also co-creator) and Miguel Sapochnik, executive producers Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmid, EP/writer Sara Hess, directors Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel, as well as director/co-EP Greg Yaitanes.

The new poster and premiere date come months after the first teaser was shared in October, 2021. With the debut just five months away, audiences can expect even more footage and details about the series to emerge.