'House of the Dragon' Producer 'Baffled' Over Fan Thirst for This Character: 'Really?'

House of the Dragon has delivered a new bad boy Internet boyfriend to the masses -- and at least one of the series' writers can't quite make sense of it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner hilariously open up about the fan love and thirst for Matt Smith's complex performance as Daemon Targaryen -- which often finds him involved in both murderous and incestuous plotlines.

"He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me," Hess remarks of the character. "Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, 'Oh, daddy!' And I’m just like: 'Really?' How -- in what way -- was he a good partner, father or brother -- to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd."

The fans, it seems, are here to disagree.

Daemon literally risking his life by going to wake up and claim a dragon named vermithon who belonged to King Jahaerys's just to help defend Rhaenyra. he's the most devoted malewife ever 🥺 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/oIZnhWODji — ruby (@fortargaryen) October 17, 2022

GRRM said that Daemon is his favorite because he loves grey characters. Because for every flaw he has, he exhibits an even bigger quality. And so far he's been a good husband to Rhaenyra and a great father of eight. I need the writers to understand this!!! pic.twitter.com/7CQ1cX3GJC — May H (@Mayham_H) October 18, 2022

Daemon and daemyra get behind me I’ll keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/VNpZ1JzMtF — Gabby (@wonderlandgabby) October 18, 2022

anyway, goodnight to irredeemable dragon DADDY daemon targaryen and to him only pic.twitter.com/Rvldrbxp6V — bee | hotd brainrot (@fangirlingmess) October 18, 2022

Kilner hints that viewers will see a "different," potentially unflattering side of Daemon in the upcoming season one finale, airing Sunday on HBO, and in the already-greenlit second season.

"We’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that," she shares.

But regardless of how fans feel about the character, Kilner says that she absolutely understands why they are crushing on Smith as an actor.

“I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that’s part of the fun of it,” she says. "One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I’m not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he’s got that little smile and, you know … you can’t help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie. But I don’t think he’s particularly a good father or a good brother."

Ahead of House of the Dragon's series premiere, Smith himself opened up to ET about the passionate and devoted Game of Thrones fanbase.

"I think I've been very fortunate, like, you know, like the Doctor Who community is a really lovely community to be a part of, people on the whole are very encouraging and only really positive," he said of his past work. "Look, this is new and it’s a different genre and a different community. I don't know, but we've tried our best to make a show that is original and entertaining, and that's hopefully what we'll have done. But, you know, we won't please everyone, inevitably."

In HBO's Inside the Episode featurette from the series premiere, show co-creator and executive producer Ryan Condal shed some light on Daemon's character development.

"Daemon's a complicated guy but he's not a monster," Condal said. "I mean, this is his family. He does love his family, particularly he loves Rhaenyra."

