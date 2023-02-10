How A$AP Rocky Is Supporting Rihanna Ahead of Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: Source

It takes a village -- to create a wildly entertaining Super Bowl halftime show. While Rihanna gears up for her big performance, it seems she's getting a lot of love and support from her special guy -- A$AP Rocky and their 8-month-old son.

A source tells ET, "Rihanna has been preparing for her Super Bowl LVII halftime show for months and wants it to be the most iconic performance. She really kicked things into gear and got right to work after she received the call."

"She has been nonstop in the studio, in design meetings, and working out to make sure she is fully prepared," the source adds. "Rihanna has been very hands on with every detail throughout the entire process. It is super exciting for her to get back out there and perform since having her son and she feels rejuvenated after taking some time off."

The source says that "being a mother has changed her entire perspective on work and life in general and her son has given her even more meaning to her music. She is so excited to showcase that in her performance."

"There will be lots of color and messaging, and she wants it to be memorable," the source states. "It is a huge deal to her and she is taking it very seriously."

While she's been hard at work getting her massive performance prepped, her adoring partner has been there to hold things down and help however he can.

"A$AP has been very supportive throughout her preparation and has really been stepping up his parenting game while she has been busy with rehearsals," the source says, adding, "[A$AP] and her son plan to be there supporting her during her big day."

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Rihanna backstage following her Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, and she admitted that between her upcoming performance, recent Oscar nomination and being a mom, "it really feels like a lot's happening all at once."

"Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really," she continued. "I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

During the press conference, Rihanna admitted that while stepping back into the spotlight can feel overwhelming at times, she thinks her opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl "could have only been now."

However, her new adventures with motherhood made her more sure than ever that she could handle the challenge.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything," she shared. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was -- because I haven't been onstage in seven years -- there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."