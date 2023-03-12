How Austin Butler Is Honoring Lisa Marie Presley at the 2023 Oscars

Austin Butler is celebrating his big Oscars moment and carrying Lisa Marie Presley's memory into the 2023 ceremony.

The 31-year-old Elvis star -- and first-time nominee -- arrived at the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday wearing a dashing Saint Laurent tuxedo.

ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner spoke with Butler on the red carpet where he explained how much this honor means to not only him, but the late daughter of Elvis Presley, whom he portrayed in the film.

"I’m carrying a lot of her with me tonight," Butler said.

The actor went on to explain the impact Elvis has had on audiences as well. "The fans that I've gotten to talk to -- these 12-year-old kids who told me that it changed their life and they’re playing the guitar now. It’s just brought joy to a little kid, that’s just such a privilege to get to be a part of something that can affect somebody in a positive way like that."

Butler has spoken on Lisa Marie's enormous legacy throughout the awards season. Last month, ET caught up with Butler at the 2023 SAG Awards, where he echoed a similar sentiment of "privilege" and "support" he felt from working with Lisa Marie so closely.

"It's just part of that profound privilege that I feel to relate to them in some way," he said about his time with the Presley family. "Lisa was such an extraordinary woman. The times that I spent with her were some of the greatest gifts of my life. And to now be able to carry on her legacy in this way, I feel profoundly on it."

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The nominee is celebrating the 2023 Oscars alongside his longtime friend and agent, James. Butler, who has walked the carpet this awards season with his sister, Ashley, his father, David, and the late Lisa Marie Presley, dished about his date at the SAG Awards.

"One of my best friends since I was 17, a guy named James who then became my agent," he told ET about his date for the awards season finale. "I wouldn't have my life as an actor without him. So it's my profound privilege to be able to bring him with me."

This awards season has been special for the breakout star. Butler has taken home a Golden Globe, a People's Choice Award and a BAFTA for his role in the Baz Luhrmann biopic about the King of Rock n Roll.

Tonight, Butler has the chance to top it all off, as he is nominated in the Best Actor category, facing off against Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.