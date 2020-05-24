How Cameron Diaz's 'Main Focus' As a Mom Has Impacted Her Possible Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is all about that mom life.

The 47-year-old actress announced in January that she had welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix. Being the best mom she can be has become Diaz's "main focus," a source tells ET, forcing the star to be "selective" when it comes to her return to acting.

"Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix," the source says. "Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break."

"Cameron loves being a mother and that is her main focus now. Cameron plans to be selective in any projects she considers for the future, but for now it’s all about family," ET's source adds.

Diaz's last film project was 2014's Annie. She married Madden in 2015 and took a step away from the spotlight, but has since connected with friends and fans on recent Instagram Lives.

During an April chat with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Diaz called motherhood the "best, best, best part" of her life.

"I love being a mother," she gushed. "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

Diaz also shared details about her family's time in quarantine, joking about how her daily life hasn't changed much since the pandemic.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a 3-month-old, 3-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," she said. "But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody. But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking."

Diaz and Madden revealed in their birth announcement that they wouldn't be posting photos of their baby girl in an effort to protect her privacy.