How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million

Celebrities are doing everything can in order to help others amid concerns over the coronavirus.

No Kid Hungry – a national campaign that aims to end child hunger in America – announced on Wednesday that Angelina Jolie has donated $1M to provide meals for children from low-income families.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus," Jolie shared in a statement. "Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

The organization is working to mobilize support to ensure kids everywhere can eat. Just this past week, for example, tens of thousands of Americans have raised awareness and donated funds on behalf of the nearly 22 million children who rely on school for food.

"Over the past week, people from all walks of life have risen to the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry kids during a global pandemic," Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength (the organization behind No Kid Hungry), shared. "I’ve heard stories of heart-breaking need and immense creativity, but above all persistence – a sense that we won’t let any barrier stand between a child and the healthy meals they need."

The news comes just a few days after Arnold Schwarzenegger shared that he had helped create a GoFundMe page called the "Frontline Responders Fund," to provide medical professionals with the critical supplies they need, such as masks, gowns and gloves. The actor also revealed that he had donated $1 million to the fund.

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better, Schwarzenegger wrote.

"This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes," he added. "Go to the link in my bio to help out."

Singer-songwriter James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, also contributed $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) to support the institution’s ongoing efforts to battle the the pandemic.

"There is no question that it’s a point of pride for New Englanders to claim the MGH as their hospital – our hospital – and this is especially true today with the threat coming from a new and insidious virus,” said James in a statement. “Kim and I want to be part of this fight. We have been so inspired by the courage and sacrifice of the health care heroes in the trenches who are working so hard to protect us all."

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation announced on March 21 that it donated $5 million to the COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe.

"CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities - helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come," a statement read. "Over the past five years CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters, and they have seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared."



The funds will support local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States, acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities. It will also fund protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe, among others.

ET has learned on Friday that Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have donated $1 million to the New York Governor’s office for coronavirus relief efforts.

The contribution will reportedly go towards the purchase of urgently needed ventilators. In addition, some of the funds are being allocated to WIN, an organization that runs 11 women’s shelters in NYC.

On top of that, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank reportedly donated $5.4 million to the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a charity that was set up to help those affected in Georgia by the virus.

Netflix also created a $100 million relief fund to help members of the entertainment community who are now unemployed and without work amid the pandemic, Variety reports. The majority of the funds, per the streaming service, will go toward supporting laid-off crew members.

"The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally -- leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement per the magazine. "These include electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Bacon is taking advantage of his association with the parlour game, “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” to launch a social media campaign to encourage social distancing.

“I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” the actor said in a video posted to his social media accounts, announcing a new challenge to reveal why you’re staying home by using the hashtag #IStayHomeFor and then tagging six other people to get them to do the same.

“Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same,” he wrote on Instagram, adding “the more folks involved, the merrier.”

Bacon revealed that his reason for staying home was for his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and then tagged Brandi Carlile, David Beckham, Demi Lovato, Elton John and Kevin Hart. “Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good!” he added.

Eric Stonestreet is also doing his part. The Modern Family star announced on Wednesday, March 18, that he was donating 200,000 meals to his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas. "I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can. I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time," he tweeted.

Kristen Bell is another celebrity who is giving back by teaching her two daughters the importance of charity. The actress donated $150,007.96 to No Kid Hungry so that the organization could "send out even more grants to schools and community groups working to feed kids during the #COVID19 outbreak."

Bell then elaborated as to why it was such a specific amount. "The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,” she told her Instagram followers on Wednesday, March 18. “I couldn’t have been prouder to add that extra, and important $7.96."

In addition, some TV shows are stepping up. Fox medical drama, The Resident, took advantage of the break in production on season three due to the outbreak to donate some much-needed supplies to a local hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where the show is filmed.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital, posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community,” she explained, before giving another shout out to the series. “Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today.”

ABC's Station 19 did something similar and donated some of their N95 masks to the Ontario Fire Department after hearing that they were out and recycling the masks that they had. They also donated some N95 masks to the firehouse to Los Feliz - Station 35 in Los Angeles, California.

ET also learned that Universal Television/Wolf Entertainment's NBC Chicago series are also donating supplies (masks, gowns, etc.) to hospitals in need.

Ryan Reynolds announced he and his wife, Blake Lively, are making a substantial donation to helping those struggling to access meals during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Twitter on Monday to announce the $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole,” Reynolds wrote. “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity pal and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he continued. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH.)”

Ciara and Russell Wilson also shared in a video on their Instagram on Tuesday, in which they revealed they would be pledging one million meals to Seattle's Food Lifeline. They also encouraged others to support their local food bank.

"The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine," Ciara wrote alongside the post. "Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time."

Over the weekend, another celebrity couple, Steph and Ayesha Curry, shared that they are also helping keep hungry mouths fed during the global crisis.

In a video posted on Twitter, the couple explained that they have partnered with a food bank to help provide 1 million meals to Oakland students who can no longer attend school due to shutdowns.

“Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily,” the athlete captioned the video. “@eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://bit.ly/33iJBwX.”

Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, hometown.

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," he is said to have stated on his Instagram Stories. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need."

Vanessa Hudgens meanwhile made a donation to Feeding America, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram account.

