How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Spend the Holidays

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are looking forward to the holidays. A source tells ET that the couple is "still planning on spending Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids."

Both Affleck and Lopez have children from previous relationships; the actor shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while the singer has 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

While the couple, who first dated in the early aughts, and rekindled their romance earlier this year, doesn't "know exactly what they will be doing yet," the source says that "they want all the kids to be together for the holiday if possible and do something just the two of them as well."

As for what the pair will do by themselves, the source says that "Ben is planning something special as a Christmas gift for Jennifer," while Lopez is "excited" because she "has always loved Christmas and cannot wait to spend it with Ben."

News of the couple's holiday plans comes the same day that Affleck, 49, spoke about his hopes of being a good father and partner.

"The most important thing is being a good father," he told WSJ. Magazine. "The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully."

While Affleck stayed mainly mum about his renewed romance with Lopez -- telling the mag that he's learned that "it’s not wise to share everything with the world" -- he did speak to second chances, something he considers himself "very lucky" to have received both personally and professionally.

"I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances," he says. "I’ve had second chances in my career. I’ve had second chances as a human being. Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures."

"The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance. I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that," Affleck continues. "I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life."