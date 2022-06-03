How Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Are Feeling After Defamation Trial Verdict

The dust has finally settled, at least for now, in Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard, but, as one might imagine, there are strong lingering feelings from both sides.

A source tells ET that the Pirates of the Caribbean star "is feeling really good and positive after the verdict." What's more, the actor "feels like things are on the upswing for him" and he's obviously ecstatic having "cleared his name." As for what the future holds, the source says Depp's "looking forward to the future, both personally and professionally, and feels like he got his career back."

As for the Aquaman actress, the source says things couldn't look and feel more polar opposite on her end. The source says Amber "has been really distraught and upset." Heard is also "trying to lay low and take care of herself." The source added that her sister, Whitney, has been there for her and continues to be a strong support system. Overall, the source says Heard "feels really sad and overwhelmed" and that "it's just a very difficult time in general."

The jury on Wednesday reached a verdict after 14 hours of deliberations over the course of three days. After a six-week trial, the jury decided in unanimous fashion that Depp was defamed by Heard and that she "acted with actual malice."

In the end, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages, however, were reduced by Azcarate to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

Heard, for her part, was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages. The actress won one of her three claims, with the jury finding Depp liable after his attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax." Heard plans to file an appeal.

Following the jury's verdict, Heard released a statement saying, in part, that she was "heartbroken" and disappointed with the jury's decision. Depp said the jury's decision meant giving him his life back.

Heard's stuck to word in staying out of the spotlight since the case ended. Meanwhile, Depp's been partying with Jeff Beck in the UK, and he recently visited a wildlife sanctuary.