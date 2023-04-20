How Katy Perry Is 'Sticking to a Clean Way of Life' Ahead of Coronation Concert Performance

Katy Perry is preparing for a big performance. A source tells ET that the 38-year-old singer is implementing healthy habits before she takes the stage at King Charles III's coronation concert next month.

"Katy is very honored to be performing at the Coronation Concert. She is excited," the source says, before adding that her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, "has been supporting her."

"She's been taking good care of herself and interested in sticking to a clean way of life," the source additionally notes. "She is hell bent on clean eating, meditation, and managing stress better. She's in a good place."

The new information comes shortly after the BBC announced Katy as one of the coronation concert performers alongside Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and more.

According to the U.K.'s national broadcaster, the artists will perform "in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home."

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said.

When ET spoke to Lionel about the gig, which will take place on Sunday, May 7 on the grounds of Windsor Castle, he said being asked to perform was "an honor."

"We've been friends a long time, I've known him a long time, but to be asked is the whole thing," Lionel added of King Charles, alongside whom he's worked for many years as the founding Global Ambassador for the Prince's Trust charity. "Katy and I are going to represent American Idol. When I tell you that, it's just correct."

King Charles' coronation on May 6, which formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers, takes place at Westminster Abbey. It marks the official moment he is crowned king. King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly 5 pounds, and has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will also be anointed and crowned as Queen Consort. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she had been described as queen consort.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6 starting at 5 a.m. ET. Cable viewers will be able to watch coverage on ABC News and Good Morning America, including the concert featuring Katy and Richie. Others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.