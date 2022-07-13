How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies.

"Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”

The source adds, “Kim is so comfortable with Pete and loves sharing cute moments from their relationship with her fans and plans to continue doing that."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim is a mother to four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West. The SKIMS founder has been dating Pete since October.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The new information follows the Saturday Night Live alum’s recent interview with Kevin Hart. In a clip from an upcoming episode of the comedian’s talk show, Hart to Heart, Pete talks about his desire to have children.

"Definitely a family guy," the 28-year-old said about his goal. "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It's just like, I'm so excited for that chapter. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Until it’s his time to become a dad, Pete has been bonding with Kim’s children. "Pete and Kim are so in love. Kim is light and happy with Pete and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more,” a source previously told ET.

"Pete has made a real effort to immerse himself into Kim's world and with her family and kids," the source added. "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives."