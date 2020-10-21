How Kim Kardashian Is Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kim Kardashian West is ringing in a new decade in style! A source tells ET that, in honor of the reality star's 40th birthday on Wednesday, she brought family and friends to an island on private planes to celebrate.

Another source notes that Kim "got everyone together for the big event and is looking forward to celebrating with the ones who mean the most to her."

"Kim is in a really good place and can’t wait to celebrate," the second source adds.

Page Six reports that about 30 guests in total were flown out to the top-secret location, which was kept a mystery to the attendees up until they boarded the private plane.

A source told the outlet that each person on the guest list -- which is said to include Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Jonathan Cheban -- was tested for COVID-19 prior to jetting off, and will be tested again over the course of the tropical trip.

In honor of the milestone birthday, Kim's family posted tributes to her on social media, with Kanye sharing a snap from their engagement alongside a message of his love. Khloe praised Kim's "determination, ambition, grace, ethics, your eagerness to make a change" in a lengthy post, while Kris called her daughter "a beautiful soul and an amazing human."

