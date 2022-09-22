How Kim Kardashian Talked Tyra Banks Into Coming Out of Modeling Retirement

Tyra Banks pulled out her best smize for Kim Kardashian's April SKIMS campaign, but she admitted during an interview with James Corden on Wednesday's Late Late Show that it took a little persuading.

"At first I said no," Banks recalled. "I was like, 'I'm not being in my panties. I'm retired from being in my panties, I'm a businessperson now."

Banks went on to share that Kardashian "called her personally" to get her on board. "She talked to me for 30 minutes," Banks said. "A very -- now that's a businesswoman -- she broke it down left, right, center. I got off the phone and I talked to my mama and my mama was like, 'Are you crazy? Get your a** in the panties right now.'"

Banks wasn't the only supermodel to pose for the campaign. Kardashian tapped the talents of Candice Swanepeol, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio for the iconic shoot, which was so good that even she joined in for some photos.

“OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the fierce five. “Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection.”

Banks previously opened up about the experience, writing on Instagram, "When @KimKardashian called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for @SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are!"

"I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike," she added. "The poses came back even fiercer than before! I’m rocking their Fits Everybody collection which is just as comfy as it looks. And yep, Kim…I’m now obsessed. I 💛 y’all…"

While Banks hadn't modeled lingerie and undergarments for quite some time, she did throw on a bikini in 2019 for her third Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.