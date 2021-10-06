How Riley and Maurissa's Engagement Made Bachelor Franchise History

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn made history with their engagement. ET spoke with the pair one day after Riley popped the question on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, and they reacted to becoming the first Black couple to get engaged in the franchise.

Neither Riley nor Maurissa knew that they were making history with their engagement until they learned about it on social media. Both of them shared a tweet that announced the news on their Instagram Story.

While Riley told ET that the milestone is "good for the culture," he wanted the attention to be on the person he got engaged to, not the color of their skin.

"At the end of the day, it's about us. It's about our engagement," he said. "We went on the show to find love. We found it, and we got engaged."

"The fact that we look alike, it's just a bonus, and it's great," Riley added. "I couldn't be more happy for us."

Now that the couple's engagement in public knowledge, Maurissa and Riley are making plans to meet each other's families, before she makes the move from Atlanta to New York.

Once she gets to New York and their life together officially begins, Riley is looking forward to living out his long-held Sunday morning dream, which he shared with Maurissa on Tuesday night's finale.

"Sunday morning, for me, it's just a time of peace," Riley told ET. "... I always had this vision of just being able to have my family and just be able to relax on a Sunday morning, cook some breakfast, some bacon and eggs. You've got your children there. It's just a great feeling. It's no stress."

"Now we have an opportunity to build our own family," he added, "and we can enjoy it every single time."

Maurissa agreed, telling ET that she wants "a whole basketball team" of kids, with whom they'll be able to "create our own life, our own family start, our own traditions."

Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise has come to an end. Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC. Check out all of ET's coverage for everything you need to know before she starts handing out the roses.