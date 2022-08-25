How the Mothers of Nick Cannon's Kids Feel About Each Other as He Expects His 10th Child

Nick Cannon’s expanding family is living in peace. A source tells ET that the 41-year-old, who is set to become a father for the 10th time, and the mothers of his kids have no issues.

"The mothers of Nick Cannon's children are cordial and respectful to each other for the most part," the source says. “They mostly stick to their own families and what concerns them directly.”

Those moms include Mariah Carey (Moroccan and Monroe), Brittany Bell (Golden and Powerful), Abby De La Rosa (Zion and Zillion), Alyssa Scott (Zen) and Bre Tiesi (Legendary).

The Wild N Out host has maintained a great relationship with the women, and his children.

“The mothers have great relationships with Nick and he does his best to balance everything, carve out time for everyone, and make sure each mom and their kid(s) feel special, important and loved,” the source reveals.

On Wednesday, Cannon and Bell shared that they are expecting their third child together, and Cannon’s ninth. "Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Cannon captioned a video of him and Bell, who is showing off her bare baby bump, posing for a maternity shoot.

Cannon and Bell’s baby news comes less than a month after he welcomed his son, Legendary, with Tiesi. According to a hint made by the rapper to ET, he is set to welcome another child this year as well -- though an announcement has not yet been made.

Ahead of Legendary's birth, Tiesi spoke with ET about the way the mothers work together with the Masked Singer host, to coordinate schedules.

Nick Cannon

“We can all go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if there’s anything important. But anything you say you need from him, this man always shows up. So, you know, we have X,Y and Z, it's on the calendar, he's there.”

Cannon echoed her sentiments -- in another interview -- telling ET that being there for all of his children isn’t as hard as people think.

It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon explained. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."

He continued, "I wake up, I am taking kids to school, sensory class whereas everybody else probably has a 9-5 [job] and they got other things to do. So the way my day is structured, I am my own boss, so I take my kids to the office with me, they're, as you see, going to the zoo in the middle of the week."