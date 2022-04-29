How to Watch and Stream the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion’s biggest night returns on Monday, May 2, and we are counting down to see our favorite celebs stun in custom designer looks on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala.

Fans can watch the stars shine as they debut high-fashion ensembles that everyone will be talking about as it happens. The iconic event will be streaming live across Vogue's digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, starting at 6 p.m. EDT. The fashion magazine has enlisted a star-studded lineup of hosts for the livestream, including Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony, along with the mag's global editor at large, Hamish Bowles.

ET will be on the Met steps on Monday night, covering all the biggest red carpet moments you don't want to miss.

This year's Met Gala is the second installment of the American-themed exhibition, called In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Part one, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, took place in September 2021 after the Met Gala took a hiatus in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are serving as co-chairs for the event as well as Oscar winner Regina King and actor, composer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda. Designer Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, will also co-chair the 2022 event.

Check back for ET's Met Gala coverage, featuring red carpet interviews with the biggest names in fashion, music and Hollywood.

