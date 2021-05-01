How to Watch Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney Plus: Premiere Date and More

Can Loki fix the reality he broke? We're about to find out. Marvel's latest series, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, is set to release the first of its six-episode run to Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9, breaking with Marvel's previous streaming event shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which would both premiere new episodes on Fridays.

In Loki, The God of Mischief is tasked by the Time Variance Authority with restoring the proper flow of time, after his actions in Avengers: Endgame -- teleporting with the Tesseract -- broke reality. Owen Wilson appears in the trailer for the upcoming series, as TVA member Mobius M. Mobius.

Marvel's new weekly watch is almost here, so here are all the details you need to know on how to watch it on Disney+.

When and what time does Loki premiere on Disney+? Wednesday, June 9, likely at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

How to watch:Subscribe to Disney+ to watch Loki beginning on Wednesday, along with all the other TV shows and movies the streaming service has to offer.

