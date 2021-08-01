How to Watch Marvel's 'WandaVision' on Disney Plus

Here's everything you need to know for how to watch WandaVision on Disney+.

When does Marvel's WandaVision premiere? Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

How to watch WandaVision on Disney+: You just have to subscribe to Disney+, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

That about covers it! Watch the video below for more on Marvel's genre-bending undertaking with WandaVision.