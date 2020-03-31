How to Watch the 'ACM Presents: Our Country' Special Hosted by Gayle King

Country music is bringing us hope and entertainment in this difficult time of coronavirus.

Read on for information on how to watch the special, as well as who's performing and more.

How to watch:ACM Presents: Our Country airs on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and also streams on CBS All Access for subscribers -- you can sign up here for that. You can also watch on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now if you're a subscriber to one of those services, all of which offer a 7-day free trial.

Who's performing? While we're sad the ACM Awards are not happening as planned, the Our Country special thankfully will not be lacking in the genre's biggest names.

Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will honor 10-time ACM winner and country music legend Kenny Rogers, who died on March 19 at age 81.

How to follow along with the event: Keep up with the special by following the Academy of Country Music's social handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, you can visit ACMcountry.com or sign up for the ACM A-List for free to get email updates on the event.

Tune into ET this Friday for more on the show, and make sure to check the show out after for our coverage of the event. Additionally, see our stories about the event on ETonline.com.

