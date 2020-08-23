Howie Mandel Gifts Simon Cowell a Tricycle After Bike Accident

Howie Mandel gave Simon Cowell the best gift after his bike accident. On Friday, the 60-year-old British TV personality showed off the aqua-colored tricycle that his fellow America's Got Talent judge surprised him with. The bike came equipped with a basket, which appears to have a balloon in it that says "Get Well Soon."

"This just arrived at my house! Thank you @howiemandel," Cowell captioned the pic.

Earlier this month, Cowell underwent a six-hour surgery, which included having a metal rod placed in his back, after an electric bike accident at his Malibu, California, home. ET learned last week that he is walking again as part of his recuperation. Additionally, Cowell's rep also told ET, "He is doing well" and "improving by the day."

While Cowell recovers, Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson have filled in for him as the show returned to air.

ET spoke with Mandel after Tuesday's AGT, where he said he missed Cowell being behind the judges' table, but added, "I know for sure he is watching the show."

Heidi Klum also addressed the possibility of Cowell returning to the show for the semi-finals in a few weeks.

"Let's give him another minute," she said. "He's had about a half a minute. I mean it's been one week and he's already at home, I think that's absolutely incredible. So, you know, I would say let's give him another week and let's see how far he is then."

