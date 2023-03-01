'Hunger Games' Actress Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted During Filming

Jena Malone is opening up about a past sexual assault. The 38-year-old actress, who starred as Johanna Mason in the final three Hunger Games films, took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on how she felt when her journey with the franchise came to an end.

"This photo was taken right after I wrapped Mockingjay -- Part Two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set. We were shooting in a beautiful estate in the countryside of France and I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment," she began. "Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me, was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with, I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play."

Malone continued by noting that she felt "a swirling mix of emotions I'm only now just learning to sort thru."

"I wish it wasn't tied to such a traumatic event for me but that is the real wildness of life I guess. How to hold the chaos with the beauty," she wrote. "I've worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice, how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself."

Malone admitted that, while "it's been hard to talk about The Hunger Games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time," she now feels "ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt."

"Lots of love to you survivors out there," she concluded. "The process is so slow and non linear. I want to say I'm here for anyone who needs to talk or vent or open uncommunicated spaces within themselves. Please dm me if you need a safe space to be heard."

Willow Shields, Malone's Hunger Games co-star, reacted to the post in the comments section, admitting that it has her "at a loss of words."

"I understand and I hope that though the process is so slow you are okay Jena," Shields added.

ET has reached out to Lionsgate for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.