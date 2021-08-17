'iCarly': Miranda Cosgrove on Why the Revival Keeps Mentioning Jennette McCurdy's Character Sam (Exclusive)

Miranda Cosgrove has nothing but great things to say about her former iCarly co-star, Jennette McCurdy!

The star of the hit Paramount+ revival series opened up exclusively to ET about why this new iteration of iCarly continues to honor Carly and Sam's friendship and if McCurdy has reached out to Cosgrove since the new show premiered in June.

"I don't think that she has seen the show since it aired," Cosgrove revealed to ET during a recent Zoom interview. "I'm not sure if she will or not, but I'd love to know, if she ever does watch it, if she likes it or what she thinks of it."

Cosgrove added that "the door's always open" for McCurdy to come back and reprise her role as Carly's cheeky co-host and best friend in the new revival, which has already been renewed for a second season on Paramount+.

Nickelodeon

Back in March, McCurdy revealed that she quit acting in 2017, explaining how she never wanted to act and was forced to by her family. During an episode of her podcast, Empty Inside, the 29-year-old admitted to being "ashamed" of her career and past roles, ultimately saying goodbye to acting.

While McCurdy may not be starring in the new iCarly, the show has made heartwarming references to her character, Sam, during multiple episodes in its first season.

"I really like the most recent episode because we mentioned the Sam character and how Carly has a car that they bought together and it always makes her think of her friendship with Sam," Cosgrove shared of the recent episode, "iCan Fix It Myself." "I can totally relate to that in real life because I didn't want to get rid of my first car at all, the car that I got when I was 16. I was so sentimental about it, so I definitely related to the character in that episode."

"And I would even drive around, when I was younger, with Jennette and we'd go through McDonald's and do a bunch of fun stuff," Cosgrove added with a smile. "So it was very kind of meta, I guess because it's a lot like real life."

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

The 28-year-old star also opened up about her role as a producer on the new Paramount+ series and how much fun she's having while calling the shots for Carly as an adult.

"I think it was nice that they did a whole storyline, it started off in the pilot, but it was a lot about Carly having a hard time standing on her own two feet," she said. "She's always had a co-host and she had Sam, her best friend on the whole original series. And then she also had a boyfriend that she wanted to co-host a web show with and then he breaks up with her."

Cosgrove continued, "But I feel like I like that Carly's really learning that she has confidence in herself and she can figure out how to do it on her own. And it's opening up, iCarly's starting it all over again in this new way. So that was something that was important to me and I think we covered that a good amount in the first season."

New episodes of iCarly air Thursdays on Paramount+.