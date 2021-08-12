'Impeachment: American Crime Story': Bill Clinton's Sex Scandal Unfolds in New Trailer

The real-life White House sex scandal between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky is being played out in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX series, Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The trailer for the highly anticipated limited series was released on Thursday and begins with the White House interns' first day on the job. "As you've no doubt heard, you get to work in the West Wing as of this morning. You’re going to be working beside the people who run the world," a West Wing employee tells the incoming interns. "Please, be professional."

Beanie Feldstein takes on the role of Lewinsky, a 22-year-old White House intern during Clinton's presidency, who disclosed to her friend, former Defense Department employee Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), that she had a relationship with the president that was sexual in nature. As the trailer shows, Tripp taped these conversations without Lewinsky's knowledge, and brought to light Clinton's infidelity. This led to the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

Another moment featured in the trailer that was taken from real life is when Clinton (Clive Owen), during his impeachment hearing, insists that he "did not have sexual relations with that woman," referring to Lewinsky.

The trailer also offers glimpses of Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter.

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres Sept. 7 on FX, and is based off of Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Lewinsky herself is also a producer on the show.