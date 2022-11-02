Ina Garten Reveals Husband Jeffrey Accidentally Sent Steamy Text to Her Publicist

Ina Garten may be known for her tasty creations in the kitchen, but the 74-year-old Barefoot Contessa star also manages to keep her romance with husband Jeffrey Garten pretty spicy.

On next Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Ina opens up about her husband of 13 years sending her love texts.

"He does, and sometimes they go astray," she says of the racy messages. "He sends them to the wrong person."

One such text was accidentally sent to Ina's longtime friend and publicist, Kristina Felix.

"My dear friend, who's also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, 'You're gonna be delicious tonight,' and it went to her," Ina shares, laughing. "She was like, ‘Woah.’ She sent back, 'I don’t think this was meant for me.'"

Barrymore asks if Felix turned "bright red" after receiving the raunchy message from Jeffrey.

"I didn’t see it but I imagine so," Ina quips.

Ina and Jeffrey tied the knot in December 1968, and Jeffrey is often featured on his wife's Food Network series, Barefoot Contessa. She even penned a 2016 cookbook titled, Cooking for Jeffrey.