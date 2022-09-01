Ina Garten Shares Clip from First-Ever 'Barefoot Contessa' Episode 20 Years After It Was Filmed

Ina Garten is looking back on a special moment. On Thursday, the 74-year-old Food Network star took to Instagram to share a clip from the first-ever episode of Barefoot Contessa, which aired in November 2002.

In the video, Garten walks viewers through how to make the perfect lemonade as part of a Mediterranean feast.

"It’s been 20 years since I filmed the first show of Barefoot Contessa for @foodnetwork," Garten captioned her post. "This is a clip from that original show! It was a Mediterranean Feast and I made Fresh Lemonade."

"Was I talking fast enough?? LOL!!" Garten quipped of herself, before standing by the recipe she was making in the clip.

"It could also be the perfect drink for this Labor Day weekend," she wrote. "Have a fun and safe holiday!!"

Currently, Garten is gearing up for the release of her 13th cookbook, Go-To Dinners, which will hit shelves Oct. 25.