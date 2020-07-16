'Ink Master' Star Daniel Silva Enters No Contest Plea in Corey La Barrie Death Case

Daniel Silva has copped a plea deal in the case of the death of his friend, Corey La Barrie. The Ink Master star entered a no contest plea on Tuesday to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ET on Wednesday.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13, ET has learned. Silva faces up to four years in state prison.

The reality star was allegedly driving when his car crashed into a tree, killing La Barrie, 25, on May 10. Silva was arrested on May 11 and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on May 20. Both Silva and La Barrie were transported to a local hospital following the crash. Police said La Barrie succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crash also happened on La Barrie's 25th birthday, with his family and friends heartbroken over the devastating news.

Fellow YouTuber and friend Kian Lawley, La Barrie's content partner, Crawford Collins, and more paid tribute to the 25-year-old after his death. See more in the video below.