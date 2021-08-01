Inside Barack Obama's Star-Studded 60th Birthday Party on Martha's Vineyard

Barack Obama knows how to throw quite the party! The 44th president celebrated his 60th birthday at his and wife Michelle Obama's Martha's Vineyard home on Saturday, and, even scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was still a bash for the ages.

According to The New York Times, the long-planned outdoor celebration initially featured a guest list of 475 people. Amid rising concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, though, Barack's rep told multiple outlets that the party, which was planned several months ago in accordance with public health guidelines, would be "significantly scaled back."

Among those who were uninvited from the party were David Axelrod, Barack's chief strategist for his presidential campaigns, Larry David, David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and "the majority of former Obama administration officials," the Times reported.

Invitees Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay had previously pulled out of the party due to COVID-19 concerns, two sources familiar with the party planning told the outlet.

Plenty of A-list guests did attend, though, with People putting the total attendee count at around 200. The magazine noted that the bash took place under "a massive tent" on the 29-acre estate, which the Obamas purchased in 2019 for just under $12 million, multiple outlets previously reported.

Per the Times, Stephen Colbert and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Fields were spotted arriving on the island, while Bruce Springsteen and George Clooney remained "on the guest list," as did Beyoncé and JAY-Z.

People reported that Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Steven Spielberg were in attendance, with an eyewitness telling E! that Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Bradley Cooper and Don Cheadle also attended the affair. Per The New York Post, Jennifer Hudson and John Kerry attended, too.

While People reported that President Joe Biden did not attend the party in person, a source told the outlet that he recorded a "heartfelt" video message, which was played during the soiree and featured additional comments from the Dalai Lama and Justin Trudeau.

The president's video, the source told the outlet, "focused on the bond between their families and the wonderful young women Obama's daughters and Biden's granddaughters had become."

"The greatest gift of our time together is the bond between our families," Biden said, per the outlet's source. "Happy birthday, 44. Jill and I send you and Michelle our love. Look forward to seeing you soon."

Of those who did attend in person, the Times reported that they were required to submit negative COVID-19 tests to the party's "coronavirus coordinator" for entry.

When the guests made their way onto the property, they were offered custom black masks, but many opted not to wear them, per People. The outlet noted that the masks, which were required for those working the bash, as well as the cocktail napkins and staff badges, featured a special 44x60 monogram. The monogram was also featured on baseball caps and signs, E!'s eyewitness said.

E!'s eyewitness added that guests sported Hawaiian shirts and were given fresh flower leis. People reported that Barack sported a floral button-down and white pants for the occasion, while his wife wore a green halter-neck dress.

Inside, E!'s eyewitness said, guests lounged on furniture while they dined on spam and egg rolls. Per the outlet, singer Trap Beckham posted since-deleted pics on his Instagram Story, which showed that steak, chicken, shrimp, salad, orzo, watermelon and brownies were also available to guests.

When they weren't eating, guests partied on a large dance floor, which was situated in front of a massive stage, E!'s eyewitness said.

As for who took that stage during the party, the eyewitness said that Trap performed his track "Birthday B**tch." Per the outlet, in since-deleted posts to his Instagram Story, the performer's manager, TJ Chapman, said Barack "danced the whole song" during "the party of all parties."

"Y'all never seen Obama like this in your life. Nobody ever seen Obama like this. He was lit, too lit, oh my God," TJ reportedly said in the since-deleted video. "Everything was amazing. Every part of it. The production, the sound, the lights, the staff, the food, the drinks. Epic, epic, man. Like this s**t is crazy."

People reported that John Legend, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu also performed. The Post added that Alicia Keys likewise took the stage.

In lieu of gifts, the former president asked guests and others who wished to celebrate his birthday to donate to the Obama Foundation and the charities it supports, People reported.

A source close to the party told People that Barack "danced all night" and had a great time overall, even when his childhood friend from Hawaii gave a toast that included "some gentle ribbing."

"He never stopped smiling," the source told the outlet of the former president. "Literally, every time I saw him, he had the biggest smile."