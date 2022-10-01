Inside Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Love Story

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo had a love story for the ages. ET is taking a look back at the romance between the Full House actor and the travel blogger. On Sunday, Saget was found dead at a hotel in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

The comedian met his wife on social media in 2015, and it's a story that 42-year-old Rizzo recounted in a TikTok post shared last February.

"He saw my Instagram, and he's like, 'Oh, it's not all selfies and bikinis. Like, she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting,'" Rizzo said. "So he did some due diligence. He called a friend of his who's also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, 'Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl? Is she a b**ch?' And he's like, 'No, she's really nice actually. Yeah, I know her.'"

After that, the radio host's fiancée reached out to give Rizzo a heads up that Saget was planning to direct message her.

"I was like, 'Eh, I don't know about that,'" Rizzo admitted. "Then he sent this. He said, 'Hey, want to come to a show of mine, then go out for some burgers and lobsters?' And I was like, 'OK, we can be friends.' And then I was like, 'Oh no, I kind of like him.' And then we got married."

Rizzo seems to have first popped up on Saget's Instagram account in July 2016, when he shared a snap of them out to eat at a restaurant and promoted her Instagram account.

"Pseudo celebrating #nationaltequiladay with my gal @eattravelrock who's Instagram u need to check out if you're a foodie," Saget captioned the pic. "Thanks again to @susanfeniger @bordergrill for her culinary artistry."

That same year, Saget shared pic of himself and Rizzo hanging out with John Mayer and referred to her as his "girlfriend" in another post. The pair also spent time with Chelsea Handler and Dave Grohl, and attended a charity event together. They seem to have made their red carpet debut in October 2016 at another charity event.

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in 2016 Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

When ET spoke to Saget in April 2018, he gushed about his then-bride-to-be. "She's a great person," he said. "Most miraculously of all, she understands me and I understand her, and she's very pure of heart. I can't believe anyone understands me!"

Rizzo had equally kind things to say about Saget, telling ET, "He is nice, and I will say, never a dull moment! That's for sure. He's just the most pure heart ever. He treats me like a princess... He's just so wonderful, so fun."

The pair tied the knot just months later in Santa Monica, California.

"OK, so we went and did it," Saget captioned a pic of himself and his stunning bride from their October 2018 ceremony. "And damn are we happy."

In her post, Rizzo joked, "@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween," before noting, "Seriously though, best day of my life."

Shortly after saying "I do," the newlyweds stepped out for a double date with Saget's Full House co-star, John Stamos, and his wife, Caitlin McHugh.

"What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos - We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women- @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound," Saget quipped in an Instagram post. "And we know which one we are each married to... whew."

Their 2020 together was much less busy, as they spent much of the year in quarantine together.

"My quarantine bestie and I are sending you all love and hope during this scary and unprecedented time. I’m so grateful I have him to talk me out of my constant hypochondria," Rizzo wrote alongside an at-home selfie with her husband. "@bobsaget and I enjoy ordering takeout, watching loads of TV on the cozy couch, and discovering how to fold each other’s laundry."

Saget reposted the pic, writing, "quarantine ain’t so bad with @eattravelrock aka Kelly, aka Wife. #luckyme —Wishing you all safety and health. What a crazy time."

While in quarantine, the pair started making Reels and TikToks together, before venturing back outside for some socially distanced dates. They continued making cute videos in 2021, many of which Rizzo compiled into an end-of-year post.

"Another year of fun with this one," she captioned the clip, which was shared on Dec. 29, and marked her last post with Saget.

Following Saget's death, his family reacted to the tragic news in a statement to ET. In addition to Rizzo, Saget is survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara, who he shares with his first wife, Sherri Kramer.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."