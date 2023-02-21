Inside Brad Pitt's Romance With Paul Wesley's Ex Ines de Ramon -- and Whether She's Met His Kids

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship is going strong. A source tells ET that Paul Wesley's ex-wife "is so excited about her relationship" with the 59-year-old actor.

"Ines is very giddy, and her friends have never seen her like this before. She has that new crush feeling and it's very cute," the source says. "She has moved on from Paul and isn't letting their divorce impact her negatively."

"She's glad to be starting this new chapter and really enjoys Brad's company," the source adds. "Ines is trying to protect their relationship as much as possible. She's keeping things private and low-key. Her loved ones and co-workers are happy for her."

Meanwhile, a second source tells ET that Pitt "is a very casual guy when it comes to dating," though he "adores Ines and things are definitely going well between them."

"He enjoys her company, and they share a lot of laughs together," the source says. "Ines has spent a lot of time with Brad at his house when he is home in L.A., and they enjoy being low-key together. Brad has been busy filming but has made an effort to maintain the relationship and they talk frequently when he isn't on set. She is a very 'go with the flow' type of woman and that is what Brad appreciates."

The source additionally notes that, while de Ramon "has not met" the six children Pitt shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, "she has been around when Brad has spoken to them by phone."

"Brad prefers to keep things separate at this point in time," the source adds.

The relationship update came after a source told ET about Pitt's current outlook on life.

"Brad has a lot of regrets about his past, but he is doing his best to move forward and live in the moment. He is happy right now," the source said, before providing insight in the actor's relationship with de Ramon.

"Brad and Ines are enjoying their relationship and taking things day by day. Brad is a romantic and a true gentleman. He goes out of his way to make Ines feel special," the source said. "Brad and Ines have connected over their shared interests and experiences. Ines is Brad's type, and she is incredibly smitten with him. Her friends are very happy for her."

The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted in November at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. At the time, a source told ET that Pitt and de Ramon were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic.

At the end of 2022, things changed. A source told ET at the time, "Brad and Ines recently started dating. Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better. It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

Back in January -- after vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the holidays -- a source told ET that the Babylon star loves how "chill" de Ramon is, and the new couple is a "great match" and the pair is "excited about where things are headed.”

According to legal documents, obtained by ET, Wesley recently filed for divorce from de Ramon in Los Angeles County Superior Court. As for the reason behind the divorce, Wesley cited "irreconcilable differences." The Vampire Diaries actor and the jewelry industry exec tied the knot on Aug. 25, 2018, but their date of separation is listed as "TBD."

Back in September, Wesley's rep confirmed to ET that "the decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago," which would have put their separation at around April 2022.

As for Pitt, he was previously married twice, first to Jennifer Aniston and second to Jolie. Before de Ramon, Pitt was linked to Emily Ratajkowski following the model's split from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.