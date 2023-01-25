Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Life as a Married Couple

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are living in wedded bliss! A source tells ET that the couple, who tied the knot in April, "are enjoying married life."

"They're at a point in their relationship where they really know each other and have grown a lot together as a couple," the source says. "Things are going well and they both support one another and have a lot of fun."

The relationship update comes after Beckham told ET that wants up to 10 children with Peltz.

"I've always wanted to be a young dad," he said. "I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready."

Peltz reacted to her husband's statement in a November interview with ET.

"That is really sweet," she said of Beckham's excitement about kids. "We really do want a big family. We want to have some of our own kids and then we really want to adopt kids too."

In the same interview, Peltz gushed that Beckham is "truly like my best friend."

"We’ve been together three years and I feel like I’m living with my best friend and also the love of my life, so it’s been nice," she said. "You have to marry your best friend."