Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Lavish California Home, Complete With a Private Spa

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving fans a detailed look into her and husband Brad Falchuk's home in Montecito, California.

"The strength of the house is in the subtleties of light and space," Paltrow tells Architectural Digest as she opens up her residence, which took six years to finish. "We spent a lot of time assessing family patterns, how we really live, what makes us most comfortable. The focus was on the experience, the emotion."

The 49-year-old actress describes the single-story house's aesthetic as "a Parisian apartment set within an old European barn, something with high ceilings, flooded with light, a place that feels generous yet manageable at the same time."

As for Paltrow's home spa, the mother of two's interior design collaborator, Robin Standefer, tells AD, "It’s like an ancient bathhouse unexpectedly sheathed in these beautiful pale-green tiles with an Arts and Crafts vibe. We love investigating the tension and voltage between things you don’t normally see combined."

Defending her decision to have a full-blown spa in her home, the Goop founder tells the magazine during their tour, "You know, I'm into wellness so it's justified, right? Maybe I can write it off as a business expense then."

Paltrow adds of the space, which includes a cold plunge "excellent for circulation," a hot tub, a steam room and a sauna, "It's very calming in here."

YouTube/Architectural Digest

Other features of the house are that it's solar-powered and has an environmentally friendly gray-water system. She also has a very stylish swing in her living room.

"A home should reflect the physicality and ethos of its owner," Standefer says. "And this house takes its cues from Gwyneth's height, beauty and focus on distillation. You see it in the tall bones, the attenuated proportions, the radiused corners and the slender molding profiles."