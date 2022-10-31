Inside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' Halloween Episode: 'Barbie,' 'Thor' and More (Exclusive)

Live With Kelly and Ryan always goes all out for Halloween -- but this year is next level! Ahead of the show's costume-crazed episode on Monday, ET's Rachel Smith got a behind-the-scenes look at how hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were able to pull off such epic, pop culturally relevant getups.

This year's episode included 79 costumes, and days in the hair and makeup chair for the co-hosts. Of their many looks, Seacrest tells ET that dressing up as Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, was his favorite.

"Tattoos and all -- they kind of suited me," he quips, adding that they don't even tell the Kardashians when they're dressing up as them anymore because they do so almost every year. "We've done it so many times I think they're used to it -- but it’s always a good surprise."

Ripa notes, "I've been every Kardashian and some that don't even exist. I've played Faux-dashians."

This year, the co-hosts also dressed up as characters from HBO's House of the Dragon, Netflix's Stranger Things, FX's The Bear and the upcoming Barbie movie. As for their Live guest, Kal Penn, he was Cookie Monster.

Other getups included Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, Marvel characters and Teresa Giudice.

As for Ripa's favorite costumes of all time, she shares with ET, "There’s been so many! I loved the year we were everyone from Tiger King. I don't know why that spoke to me so much."

Another favorite for Ripa was when she and Seacrest dressed up as each other. "That was one of the best that I'll never forget," Seacrest agrees. "We got to role reverse at the desk here which was fun."

