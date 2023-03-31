Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Ahead of Their 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still loving married life nearly a year in. A source tells ET that the couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in April 2022 and followed it up with a ceremony in Italy the next month, is "enjoying their new life together."

"It's a new chapter, so Kourtney just wants to continue to keep it sacred," the source says. "Kourtney and Travis are doing fantastic and are over the moon in love. Things couldn't be better between them and they're growing even closer every day."

As for their fertility journey, the source says Kourtney and Travis are "taking things one day at a time when it comes to bringing a baby into their family."

For now, though, they have a full house; Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, share Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, while Travis and his ex, Shanna Moakler, are parents to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

"Things have been very seamless between their kids," the source says. "Everyone has been getting along and hopes to keep it that way."

When it comes to how things are going between Kourtney and Scott, the source says the exes "are doing a lot better with co-parenting."

"Scott's jealousy has subsided for the most part," the source says. "Those types of feelings have faded on his end. He will always have so much love for Kourtney, but he's also focusing on himself."

Watch the video below for more on Kourtney and Travis.