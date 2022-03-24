Inside Scott Disick and Pete Davidson's Budding Friendship

There's a bromance brewing in Kardashian land! After Pete Davidson filmed a funny "boyz night" video of his new pal, Scott Disick, passed out asleep on the couch, fans went wild to see Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend spending time with Kourtney Kardashian's longtime ex and friend of the family.

A source tells ET, "Scott and Pete have fun together when they hang out. They are both funny and chill, and they've developed a friendship. They feel like they can bro out with each other."

The recent development has also been nice for Scott, who is co-parenting with Kourtney, amid her passionate engagement to Travis Barker.

"Scott also likes having someone in his corner because of all his feelings about Kourtney and Travis. He's still not totally into them as a couple, and it is hard for him," the source adds.

As for the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian, in addition to his newest tattoos and the branding of Kim's name on his chest, he's also integrating into her famous family.

"Pete has been getting closer with Kim's family in general, and he has been enjoying hanging out with everyone," the source says. "He's all about vibing and is very open and accepting of everyone. Kim loves that about him."