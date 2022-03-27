Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a star-studded date night! The 32-year-old singer and 31-year-old actor attended CAA's pre-Oscars party at San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California, on Friday night.

A source tells ET that the two "came together and stayed close the whole night, but Joe also talked to other people and Taylor caught up with friends."

"They were super cute together and looked very in love. Towards the beginning of the party, they hung out by the bar for a bit and were talking to people and being very friendly," the source says, noting that the couple hung out with Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz. "[They] all stood together talking for around a half hour as a group."

Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber attend the CAA pre-Oscar party at San Vicente Bungalows on March 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for CAA

"Taylor also danced with friends including Zoë and looked like she was relaxed and in a great mood," shares the source, adding that Swift also chatted with CAA agents throughout the night about their favorite TV shows.

All in all, the source says Swift knew a lot of people at the event and "was social and in a great mood."

In addition to Swift, Alwyn and their squad, other celebrities to attend the party included Leonardo DiCaprio, Elon Musk, Trevor Noah, Tobey Maguire, Chris Pine and Andrew Garfield.

Chris Pine attends the CAA pre-Oscar party at San Vicente Bungalows on March 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA

Swift and Alwyn were first romantically linked in 2016, and have managed to keep their relationship relatively private, rarely making public appearances together.

In February, a source shared with ET how the pair make their relationship work. "They've been enjoying their time as a couple," the source said. "They have spoken about their future together and feel very secure about their relationship."

As for how the power couple manages to balance work and romance, the source noted, "They're supportive of each other's careers and of each other in general. Both of them have been busy with work and they completely understand how to balance hectic schedules and still make time for each other. It's part of why their relationship really works."