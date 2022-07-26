Instagram CEO Reacts to Formatting Backlash from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Others

The Instagram CEO is speaking out after some A-listers expressed their concerns about the app's latest update. In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Adam Mosseri responded to criticism Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and many other users expressed after noticing a change to the app.

Mosseri's nearly two-and-a-half-minute-long video came a day after the famous sisters shared the same message to their respective Instagram Stories that read, "Make Instagram Instagram again. (Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends.)"

In his video, Mosseri confirmed that Instagram is "experimenting with a number of different changes to the app" and hearing "a lot of concerns" as a result. In an effort to "clarify a few things" Mosseri addressed a full-screen version of the app, the concern that photos are being replaced by videos, and critiques of the app's recommendations in users' Feed.

As for the first concern, Mosseri said the full-screen version is "a test to a few percentages of people out there," with "the idea is that a more full-screen experience, not only for videos but for photos, might be a more fun and engaging experience."

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now.



I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience.



Please let me know what you think 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/x1If5qrCyS — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

Mosseri acknowledged that the full-screen version in its current form is "not yet good" and promised that engineers will "get it to a good place" before it's shipped out "to the rest of the Instagram community.

Next, Mosseri said that, while Instagram will continue to support photos, they do believe that videos are the future.

"We're going to continue to support photos -- it's a part of our heritage," he said. "... I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time... If you look at what people share on Instagram, that's shifting more and more to videos over time."

Lastly, in regards to the complaint that recommendations have taken over Feeds, Mosseri said the feature is meant to help creators find followers, and allow users to "discover new and interesting things on Instagram that you may not know even exist." He noted that, if the recommendations don't line up with a user's interest, they can share that feedback in the app, or even mute all recommendations for up to a month.

Bottom line, Mosseri said, "[We're] going to need to evolve because the world is changing quickly and we're going to have to change along with it."

Mosseri concluded the video by asking for feedback from users as the app continues to evolve.