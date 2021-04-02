Issa Rae Celebrates 10th Anniversary of 'Awkward Black Girl'

Issa Rae is marking the 10th anniversary of The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. The Insecure star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on the project which helped kickstart her career.

"10 years ago today, I released the first episode of The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl. I had just turned 26, it was my third web series (the first one I was in), and my big plan was to sell these dingy a** t-shirts (😂 Thanks to the real ones who bought some)," Rae wrote. "I had no idea the series was going to change my life -- but my broke a** was sure the f**k ready for it to."

"I am deeply appreciative of everyone (cast, crew, writers, supporters) who helped to take it as far as it got," she added. "Special shout-out to @tracyyoliver who had the vision to take the series to the next level and @pharrell who bet on us for Season2! Rewatch Season 1 with us today! Happy #ABG10!"

Awkward Black Girl premiered on YouTube on Feb. 3, 2011, and followed Rae's character, J, as she interacted with co-workers and love interests who put her in uncomfortable situations. The series won a Shorty Award for Best Web Series in 2012. The second season of Awkward Black Girl aired on Pharrell's i am OTHER from 2012 to 2013, and the show inspired Rae's next project, Insecure.

"In some ways, it feels super fast," Rae told The Grio of Awkward Black Girl's 10-year milestone. "I think this past year has really changed the concept of time for me. So it does feel like a different time. But in terms of where I am now and what I’m doing, it doesn’t feel that long ago at all.”

Rae announced last month that Insecure would be coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season, and she said it feels "full circle."

“In the sense that it’s ending during this time when Awkward Black Girl is on the tenth year, it does feel like a full circle moment. But it also feels like a next chapter for me," she said. "These are two pivotal things ending that are that sort of representative of who I am. They’re so much of my identity in some way."

Rae's MasterClass on Creating Outside the Lines features exclusive content and stories about her time creating Awkward Black Girl.