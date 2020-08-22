J Balvin and Roddy Ricch No Longer Performing at 2020 MTV VMAs

J Balvin and Roddy Ricch are no longer part of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. On his Instagram Story, the 21-year-old rapper confirmed that he wouldn't be able to perform during the ceremony.

"Unfortunately, I won't be performing at this year's VMAs as announced. My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we have to call off the performance," Ricch said in a statement. "My team and I are safe and everyone's health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope i can see y'all next year. STAY SAFE."

As for the Colombian reggaetonero, while multiple outlets confirmed that he wouldn't be performing, a source told Variety, "As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance.” ET has reached out to Balvin's rep for comment.

IG Story

Just last week, Balvin revealed during Premios Juventud that he was recovering after being diagnosed with COVID-19. As he was accepting and award, he shared that the past days had been very difficult for him.

"I am recovering from COVID-19," he said in Spanish. "I've had difficult days, very complicated days. At times you think that you won't get it, and I got it. It hit me really hard. I'm sending a message to everyone who follows me, all young people, people in general, please take care of yourselves. Protect yourselves. This is not a joke... The virus exists and it's very dangerous. Please take care of yourselves. I'm recovering and I love you all."

Meanwhile, MTV's annual music video ceremony is going virtual in 2020, with the show moving from Brooklyn's Barclays Center to various outdoor performances around NYC with "limited or no audience," according to a statement from the venue's spokespeople to ET earlier this month.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the star-studded awards show will feature performances by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, DaBaby, Maluma, CNCO, among others.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See more in the video below.