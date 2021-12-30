Jack Osbourne Engaged to Girlfriend Aree Gearhart -- See Her Stunning Ring

The 36-year-old TV personality and his girlfriend, Aree Gearhart, will soon become husband and wife. Jack shared their happy news on his Instagram on Thursday, showing off his fiancée rocking her engagement ring.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her," Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's son wrote alongside a selfie of the two. "She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger then anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn’t be happier then I am right now."

Aree, who is an interior designer, also posted the same photo, adding, "today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne . my soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe."

On Aree's post, her future sister-in-law, Kelly Osbourne, wrote, "I’m so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"

Sharon also congratulated her son and his lady love, adding in her own post, "Ozzy and I couldn’t be happier and more proud of our son Jack’s engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness. ❤️"

The bride-to-be also shared a close up of her stunning sparkler on her Instagram Story.

Instagram Story

Jack was previously married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019. The exes share three daughters together, Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3.

Jack and Aree became Instagram official in September 2019, after spending the day at the Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cookoff together with Kelly, Kimberly Stewart and Jack's daughters.

The couple then went public with their relationship in November 2019, when they attended the American Music Awards together.