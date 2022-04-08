Jack White Proposes to Girlfriend and Marries Her the Same Night at His Michigan Concert

Jack White got a two-for-one special when he proposed to his girlfriend and married her on the same night!

The 46-year-old singer popped the question to his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on Friday in front of his sold-out crowd at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. According to the Detroit News, White, who had just embarked on his Supply Chain Issues tour, brought up Olivia for a duet of the White Stripes' 2001 hit "Hotel Yorba," and while introducing her to the crowd he told her he had a question.

"Will you marry me?" asked White after pulling out a ring. Olivia said yes and, according to the Detroit News, White said, "Let's get married!"

In video obtained by TMZ, the singer brought someone onstage to perform the ceremony right there and then.

"It's been such a great day, mind if we married right now?" asked White, whose mother also joined him onstage for the ceremony. Oliva's father also got onstage. The officiant, in true rock star fashion, quoted Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" when he led off with, "Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life."

Olivia's father confirmed to the Detroit News that it was all a surprise and he "had no idea" White was going to pop the question. This is White's third marriage. He was previously married to Meg White, his White Stripes bandmate. He also shares two kids with his other ex, singer Karen Elson. They divorced in 2013 after eight years of marriage.

As if it wasn't already a big night for him, White also released his new solo album Fear of the Dawn and, earlier that day, performed the national anthem for the Detroit Tigers' Opening Day game at Comercia Park.