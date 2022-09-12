Jackée Harry Celebrates Sheryl Lee Ralph's Historic Emmy Win

Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote herself into the history books when she became the second Black actress to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years after Jackée Harry became the first to do so in 1987.

Harry, who won the Emmy for playing Sandra on the NBC comedy series 227, celebrated Ralph's Emmy win with a touching Instagram post where she detailed the Abbott Elementary star's monumental moment.

"Winning my Emmy was a career highlight, but it was also a lonely experience. For 35 years I’ve been the only black woman to win Outstanding Supporting Actresses in a Comedy Series. But that all changes tonight… and it’s come full circle!" Harry wrote, alongside a photo of Ralph prevailing onstage with her Emmy.

Interestingly, Harry revealed that Ralph -- who earned her first career Emmy with her win Monday -- was the original choice to play Sandra.

"The network originally wanted @thesherylleeralph to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it. Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so!" she continued. "I’m so exited [sic] for her Emmys win! Sheryl’s had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into."

"Congrats, Sheryl & welcome to the club!" the Sister, Sister alum closed her heartfelt note, accompanied by the hashtag "#BlackGirlsRock."

Ralph shined bright in her big Emmy moment when she took the Microsoft Theater stage to accept the award. The actress, whose career has spanned five decades, opened her acceptance speech with a rendition of Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species" in one of the evening's most memorable moments.

"To anyone that has ever, ever had a dream and though your dream, wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't, come true, I am here to tell you that is what believing looks like," Ralph said, beginning her impassioned acceptance speech. "This is what striving looks like."

"And don't you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!" she closed her speech.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.