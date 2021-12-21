Jacob Elordi Spotted With Olivia Jade as Ex Kaia Gerber Does Yoga With Austin Butler

It appears Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are moving on following their recent split.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, Elordi was spotted out on a coffee date on Sunday with recent Dancing With the Stars competitor Olivia Jade. The pair was dressed casually as they chatted with friends and walked Elordi's dog around a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Gerber has also recently been spotted out with someone new in recent Daily Mail photos. The 20-year-old model -- and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber -- was photographed at a yoga class on Sunday with Austin Butler, 30, who split from his longtime love, Vanessa Hudgens, last year after nearly a decade together.

Elordi and Gerber split in November after just over a year together. A source confirmed the news to ET at the time, adding that the split was "amicable."

Elordi opened up about his ex in a recent interview with Men's Health, sharing what he learned from his time with Gerber, who's spent her life in the spotlight thanks to her famous folks.

"[Kaia] handles herself wonderfully publicly, and I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?" the Euphoria star told the magazine.

