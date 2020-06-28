Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Call Out YouTube Star Shane Dawson for 'Sexualizing' Willow Smith

YouTube star Shane Dawson is under fire for several resurfaced videos and podcasts. The 31-year-old star took to YouTube on Friday to share a 20-minute apology video called "Taking Accountability" where he spoke about past use of blackface, saying the N-word, joking about pedophilia, talking about murder fantasies and more. His apology, however, was not accepted by Jada Pinkett Smith and her 21-year-old son, Jaden Smith, who both took to Twitter to respond to the YouTuber.

Willow's mother, Jada, and her older brother, Jaden, both took to Twitter on Saturday, the day after Dawson's apology, to condemn the Internet star.

"To Shane Dawson ... I’m done with the excuses," the 48-year-old actress tweeted.

Jaden tweeted a series of red-faced cursing emojis, writing, "IM SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS." He added, "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

Jaden also wrote, "This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay."

Dawson did not directly address a newly resurfaced video of himself and a poster of Willow Smith in his apology video. The video in question features Dawson seemingly pleasuring himself to the poster of a then-11-year-old Willow around the time of her 2010 hit single, "Whip My Hair."

In his apology video posted Friday, Dawson said of sexualizing minors, "I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child... like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that was inappropriate. That is disgusting. That is gross. It is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny, like 'Oh my god, my child molester character.' It's all gross and I promise that is not real. That is not me."

Dawson has not publicly responded to the Smiths or the video of himself and the poster of Willow.

The YouTuber also discussed, "Racism that I put on the Internet as an adult, not a child," saying of himself, "That person was filled with sadness, filled with anger about their own issues."

Noting that he used blackface "a lot" on his YouTube channel, Dawson said, "I don't even know how to fully apologize because it seems like something that is irredeemable... it's something that I shouldn't even be able to get out of. I should lose everything for that."