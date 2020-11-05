Jamie Dornan Plays Dress Up With His Daughters, Looks as Beautiful as Ever in a Wig and Heels

Quarantine may bring out the ugly side of some folks, but it's bringing out a particularly pretty side of Jamie Dornan. The actor has been sharing dispatches from daddy duty on Instagram while at home with his family, and his latest post proves just how committed he is to dress up.

"Dressing up with my daughters took a turn," he captioned the photo of himself wearing a red dress, gold high heels and a pigtailed wig. "Meet Jenny (with the blue hair). She’s sweet."

"Might make it a Sunday ritual. Like a roast," he added in the comments.

Dornan's pal, Armie Hammer, slid into the comments to offer a helpful translation: "'Dressing up with my daughters' = I have heels in my size and was looking for an excuse to feel like a fierce b**ch," he wrote, to which Dornan replied, "Millie has big feet!"

The Fifty Shades star and wife Amelia Warner have three girls: Dulcie, 6, and Elva, 4, and in March of 2019, Warner confirmed she'd given birth to their third daughter.

Dornan previously offered a glimpse into a daddy-daughter Lego-building session ("And you thought Rome took a while to build") and a slo-mo video of him riding one of the girl's tricycle on his Insta, though Jenny, unfortunately, did not make cameos in either.