Jamie Foxx Receives Well Wishes From Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and More After 'Medical Complication'

Jamie Foxx's friends are sending the actor all their love and support amid the actor's health scare.

On Wednesday, the actor's daughter, Corinne, shared a statement on Instagram about her father's health on behalf of the Foxx family.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne began the message. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, his is already on his way to recovery."

The 29-year-old actress continued, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for your privacy at this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

Corinne turned off the comments on the post, and did not go into detail on what the "medical complication" the 55-year-old actor suffered was. ET reached out to the Oscar winner's rep for comment.

Since then, celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share their well wishes for Foxx, highlighting their adoration for the actor and encouraging fans to do the same.

On Friday, Jennifer Hudson shared a photo of her Dreamgirls co-star along with a sentimental caption. "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer !" the actress and singer wrote, adding, "We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!"

Kerry Washington shared a similarly sweet throwback photo of her resting her head on Foxx on Thursday, writing, "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾."

The Scandal actress has played Foxx's wife twice; first as Della Bea Robinson, Ray Charles' wife, in Ray, the movie for which Foxx won a Best Actor Oscar in 2004. Then she played Broomhilda con Shaft, the wife of Foxx's Django, in Django Unchained.

"Get well, @iamjamiefoxx," Viola Davis wrote in her post featuring a snapshot of the two actors together. "We need you.... your light, your brilliance."

"I'm praying for you Jamie Foxx," wrote David Alan Grier, who starred opposite Foxx on In Living Color, on Twitter. "Get well soon!"

"My family and I are lifting you up in prayer," Martin Lawrence tweeted. "Much love and many blessings my brotha."

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James shared similar sentiments, writing, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Foxx is currently filming a Netflix action comedy, which is being directed by Seth Gordon, alongside Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close. The highly anticipated film marks Diaz's first big-screen project since 2014, when she starred as Miss Hannigan in a remake of Annie, which also featured Foxx. The pair also starred opposite each other in 1999's Any Given Sunday.

When ET spoke with Foxx last summer, he opened up about how he got Diaz to come out of retirement for the film. "[I asked her,] 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it," he said. "Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business. We love her."