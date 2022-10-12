Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have 'True Lies' Reunion at Her Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are together again, nearly 30 years after they portrayed husband and wife in James Cameron's True Lies movie.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old actress was honored during her hand-and-footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, and Schwarzenegger was there to celebrate right along with her. The two posed together and even shared a kiss. Curtis wore a cream-colored suit, while her 75-year-old former co-star sported jeans, a dark blazer and a black button-down shirt.

But they weren't the only big stars on hand! Curtis and Schwarzenegger also posed with Melanie Griffith, who was dressed in a sleek gray suit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the 1994 comedy action thriller, Schwarzenegger portrays Harry, a secret agent who's leading a double life until he has his world turned upside down when he discovers his wife, Helen (Curtis), might be having an affair with a used-car salesman while terrorists smuggle nuclear warheads into the United States.

Curtis was so thrilled to have her True Lies husband on hand at her ceremony that she shared with ET's Ash Crossan that she's open to doing a sequel to the beloved spy flick, touting that she might even call Cameron to direct it.

"It just shows that we love each other. Arnold couldn't have been sweeter," the actress told ET. "I walked up to him and said, 'Dude, why aren't we doing another movie?'"

In addition to reuniting with Schwarzenegger on Wednesday, Curtis also posed with her Halloween Ends co-star, Kyle Richards, who ET recently spoke to about what it's been like working with the renowned actress within the Halloween franchise for decades.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Check out the exclusive interview below. Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.